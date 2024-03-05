DC jury duty phone scam: Here's what to know to avoid being fooled

If you get a call from someone saying you need to pay them because you missed jury duty, don’t pay up.

Scammers are impersonating members of D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department, calling residents and claiming there’s a warrant out for their arrest for not appearing at jury duty. The scammer says that with a payment, the warrant can be removed.

“The Metropolitan Police Department will never solicit anyone for monetary funds, bank information, or Social Security numbers,” the department said Monday.

MPD shared these tips:

“Don’t feel pressured to act. Scammers may have some public information about you (like your name and address), but that does not mean they are legitimate. Verify by contacting the appropriate agency directly using customer service info on their public websites.

MPD will never demand payment by phone. Do not share your credit card number, personal information, or other financial information. Do not wire transfer money or transfer funds to anyone you do not know.

Share what you know with others. By telling your friends and family members about the scam, you can help protect your community.”

The D.C. courts’ active warrant list can be found here. Go here for info on a jury summons – and who to contact if you have already fallen victim to the scam.

Fairfax County court officials have warned of a similar scam.

“We regularly receive calls about jurors getting contacted by a person claiming to be a Deputy Sheriff and requesting money transactions and threatening an existing bench warrant and/or jail if they do not transfer money. This is a scam! Do not give any personal information or send money,” Circuit Court officials said.