DC-Area Schools Cancel In-Person Class, Activities Wednesday Due to Storm

Some school districts in the D.C. area are canceling in-person classes and after-school activities, or sending students home early, ahead of a major storm in the forecast Wednesday.

Arlington Public Schools canceled afternoon and evening activities.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

DC Public Schools canceled after-school programs Wednesday.

Fairfax County Public Schools canceled after-school and evening activities Wednesday.

Fauquier County Public Schools will dismiss students early on Wednesday. Secondary schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. Elementary schools and Marshall Middle School will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. All after-school and evening activities are canceled.

Howard County Public Schools will close three hours early. All after-care programs and evening activities are canceled.

Montgomery County Public Schools will dismiss students two-and-a-half hours early. All school and community-use activities in school buildings are canceled.

Page County Public Schools will dismiss students at noon. All after-school and evening activities are canceled.

Prince William County Public Schools canceled afternoon and evening activities.

Spotsylvania County Public Schools canceled all after-school activities on Wednesday.

Stafford County Public Schools closed all school buildings. Only emergency personnel will report. Students will do asynchronous learning and staff will work from home.

Go here for updates on school closures.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.