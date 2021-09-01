school closures

DC-Area Schools Cancel In-Person Class, Activities Wednesday Due to Storm

D.C., Arlington County, Fairfax County and Montgomery County are among the school districts that have announced changes

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Some school districts in the D.C. area are canceling in-person classes and after-school activities, or sending students home early, ahead of a major storm in the forecast Wednesday

Arlington Public Schools canceled afternoon and evening activities. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

DC Public Schools canceled after-school programs Wednesday.

Fairfax County Public Schools canceled after-school and evening activities Wednesday. 

Fauquier County Public Schools will dismiss students early on Wednesday. Secondary schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. Elementary schools and Marshall Middle School will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. All after-school and evening activities are canceled. 

Howard County Public Schools will close three hours early. All after-care programs and evening activities are canceled. 

severe weather Sep 1

1 Dead After Rockville Apartments Fill With Flood Water, Displacing 150

weather alert Sep 1

2 Tornadoes Hit Maryland; Fallen Trees, High Water Block Roads

Montgomery County Public Schools will dismiss students two-and-a-half hours early. All school and community-use activities in school buildings are canceled. 

Page County Public Schools will dismiss students at noon. All after-school and evening activities are canceled. 

Prince William County Public Schools canceled afternoon and evening activities. 

Spotsylvania County Public Schools canceled all after-school activities on Wednesday. 

Stafford County Public Schools closed all school buildings. Only emergency personnel will report. Students will do asynchronous learning and staff will work from home. 

Go here for updates on school closures

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

school closuresweather alertSchools
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us