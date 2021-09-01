2 Tornadoes Hit Maryland; Fallen Trees, High Water Block Roads

What to Know The remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped heavy rain and threatened the D.C. area with tornadoes and flooding

An apparent tornado tore through parts of Annapolis and Edgewater, Maryland, damaging homes, signs and power lines. Another tornado hit Charles County, Maryland, the National Weather Service said

The remnants of Ida left high water and downed trees that continued to slow traffic in the region Thursday morning

At least two tornadoes touched down in Maryland Wednesday as remnants of Hurricane Ida drenched the D.C. region, and flooding remains a concern.

First responders worked non-stop, especially throughout the Frederick County, Maryland, area, as roads became impassable. A flood warning is set to remain in effect until Friday morning: The Monocacy River rose nearly 5 feet higher than its flood stage.

Frederick County Public Schools announced they would close today Thursday after the storms flooded roads, forcing crews to rescue children and a driver on a school bus that got stuck. FCPS had planned to open two hours late.

High water or fallen trees blocked numerous roads in the region on Thursday morning, First4 Traffic reported. Closures included Sligo Creek Parkway near University Boulevard in Silver Spring and Beach Drive near Knowles Avenue in Kensington.

MARC Brunswick line trains will reduce service Thursday.

An apparent tornado tore through part of Annapolis and Edgewater about 2:15 p.m., snapping trees, tearing roofs off homes and destroying signs and power lines.

Update: Anne Arundel County; poles & wires down on MD 450 West Road. All lanes are closed between Admiral Drive & Gibralter Avenue. Traffic is being detoured. Motorists should expect an extended road closure while the roadway is cleared & poles & wires are repaired. #mdotsafety pic.twitter.com/AIuL1svqLU — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) September 1, 2021

Shortly before that storm, a tornado hit Charles County, the National Weather Service said. The National Weather Service will survey the damage to determine the strength, length and width of both storms.

In Rockville, a 19-year-old man died, another person remains unaccounted for and 150 people were displaced after water poured into basement apartments.

A flood warning is in effect for parts of Frederick and Carroll counties in Maryland.

“Very busy night, [so] busy that we actually had to call our midnight shift in early,” Lt. Jason Deater, of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, said. “If you don’t need to travel, just stay indoors.”

Now: Baker Park in Frederick is prone to flooding but have never seen it like this ⁦@nbcwashington⁩ #weather #frederick #ida pic.twitter.com/17UZAFoIl4 — Jackie Bensen (@jackiebensen) September 1, 2021

Nerve-wracking moments in Frederick County included a successful rescue of several children and a school bus driver who became stuck in high water in the Thurmont area. Another SUV also became stuck as the driver, who managed to get out safely, attempted to cross a flooded bridge on Rosemont Avenue.

Millions of gallons of water roared over the spillway in Baker Park — instead of surging through homes in the city. It’s proof that the Carroll Creek containment system, built after devastating flooding in 1976, did its job.

Deater made a plea to drivers, as many roads will remain flooded and even more dangerous during the overnight hours.

“If you do have to go out and travel, and if there’s water across the roadway, just turn around,” he said. “If you see lines down or a tree down, again, turn around because they could have dangers in them, especially downed power lines.”

For reference: here's what things look like today, versus a typical day in Thurmont, MD. Where @AimeeCho4 is standing is typically a fork in the road @nbcwashington @dougkammerer @amelia_draper https://t.co/02ElxeGRx9 pic.twitter.com/2ABJMFTWmu — Alex Fruin (@afruin) September 1, 2021

Remember: If you encounter high water, turn around, don’t drown.

An earlier flash flood watch for the area has expired. Here’s a full list of severe weather alerts.

Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer explains the difference between a tornado warning and a tornado watch.

Some school districts in the D.C. area canceled in-person classes and after-school activities, or sent students home early, ahead of the major storm.

D.C. canceled COVID-19 testing and vaccine sites due to the weather threat.

The Washington Nationals postponed a series finale game against the Philadelphia Phillies that was scheduled for Wednesday night. The first pitch is now set for Thursday at 1:05 p.m.

Storm Team4 said a few more scattered downpours and storms will impact the area Wednesday evening. There will be some flooding in low-lying areas, but the tornado threat is diminishing.

After 10 p.m., the severe storms from the remnants of Hurricane Ida will start to move out. It could be breezy with gusty winds.

Radar estimates about 5 to 7 total inches of rain will fall. Flooded waterways will continue to be an issue Thursday, possibly even into Friday.

While some roads will remain closed Thursday due to high water, the weather will be beautiful. In fact, aside from an isolated shower on Sunday, all of Labor Day weekend is looking nice, Storm Team4 said.

Initial bursts of heavy rain overnight and early Wednesday flooded several roadways as numerous lightning strikes flashed across the sky early Wednesday. Between 2 and 4 inches fell by 6:20 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

Numerous roads were reported closed, including more than a dozen in Fairfax County.

The Cleveland Park Metro station closed its south entrance due to flooding early Wednesday, Metro said. The west entrance was set to close at 1 p.m. due to heavy rain in the forecast.

In western Virginia, about 20 homes were moved from their foundations, and several trailers washed away amid flooding, officials in Buchanan County said.

News4's Jackie Bensen explains why it's a good idea to stay off the road as remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the D.C. area.

Labor Day weekend is looking nice and warm, with lots of sunshine on Friday and Saturday.

Check out these links for flood preparation and safety tips from the National Weather Service and D.C.

Check out these links for flood preparation and safety tips from the National Weather Service and D.C.