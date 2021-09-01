Rescues, Damaged Homes Amid Flooding in Western Virginia

About 20 homes were moved from their foundations and several trailers washed away amid flooding in western Virginia from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, local officials said.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said crews rescued about 50 people, hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes and one person was still unaccounted for Tuesday evening, news outlets reported. Two shelters were set up for those who were evacuated or displaced.

Schools in Hurley will be closed for the rest of the week because of the flooding, Buchanan County School officials said.

The Virginia National Guard has been helping with the flood response, with 10 soldiers with tactical trucks staging at the state Department of Emergency Management command post in Hurley and helping people get to safety, the guard said in a news release.

Another 30 soldiers were expected to be ready to respond Wednesday morning with trucks capable of transporting people in high water and chain saw teams for clearing debris.