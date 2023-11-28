4 Your Home

Look inside Bradley Beal's former Bethesda mansion sold for $9.25M

The multimillion dollar mansion was built in 2016 and features six bedrooms, nine-and-a-half bathrooms, an arcade and two basketball courts

By Erika Gonzalez and Patricia Fantis

NBC Universal, Inc.

After being traded to the Phoenix Suns, former Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal has sold his Bethesda, Maryland mansion.

The multimillion dollar mansion was built in 2016 and features six bedrooms, nine-and-a-half bathrooms, an arcade and two basketball courts. 

The property is over 13,000 square feet and is designed with a Miami contemporary chic vibe. 

It hit the market in late September and was listed for $10 million. News4's Erika Gonzalez got an in-depth tour:

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The former home of ex-Washington Wizard Bradley Beal is for sale, complete with six bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms and a huge kitchen with a “Miami contemporary chic vibe.” News4’s Erika Gonzalez takes a look.

Access to the home was granted by Justin Levitch, founder and president of RLAH Real Estate – as well as Jill Schwartz and Andres Serafini of RLAH who held the listing.

Beal’s former

4 Your Home Jun 23

Tour ‘Chateau du Soleil', a $25M, 10-bedroom McLean mansion with a 200-inch TV

real estate Jun 27, 2022

Exclusive Look: $39M Mansion Is DC Area's Most Expensive Home

This article tagged under:

4 Your Homereal estateWashington WizardsBradley BealPhoenix Suns
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us