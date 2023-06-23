$25M mansion enters real estate market in Virginia

Chateau du Soleil, French for 'mansion of the sun' is one of the most expensive pieces of real estate that has entered the housing market in Virginia.

Priced at $25 million in McLean, the property is nestled in Langley Farms— an area many political heavyweights, philanthropists and sports stars call home.

The developers, The Building Group, Inc., gave News4’s Erika Gonzalez a tour of the 10-bedroom estate in the coveted neighborhood. The home is listed by TTR Sotheby’s International Realty agents Mark Lowham and Daniel Heider.

This architecture feat is The Building Group, Inc.'s flagship project. The McLean-located construction firm focuses on high-square-footage mansions inspired by 19th-century European housing trends.

Chateau du Soleil is an expression of opulence created for an exclusive market. It counts amenities like a spa, massage room, sauna, fitness center, private hair salon and wine cellar and an in-house cinema.

The intricately designed mansion is targeted toward diplomats and celebrities seeking to move to one of the most exclusive areas.

The main suite is 3,300 square feet and and has a panoramic views of the mansion's pool and gardens. For those with an extensive wardrobe, the property holds a 1,100 square feet two-level close with custom lighting.

The mansion also boasts of outdoor entertainment. A 200-inch television would provide ample relaxation along with a fire pit and separate cabana. The estate also holds a jogging path and a French garden inspired by palaces in Normandy.