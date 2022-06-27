Exclusive Look: $39M Mansion Is DC Area's Most Expensive Home

A mansion in McLean, Virginia, is the most expensive home on the market in the D.C. area, priced at $39 million. News4 got an exclusive look inside.

The estate known as The Cliffs boasts 33,000 square feet of indoor space that includes eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, seven half-bathrooms, a professional basketball court and a kitchen that chef José Andrés helped design.

Currently belonging to one of the owners of Monumental Sports, this mansion was completed last year after eight years of design and construction. The property owes its name to the granite cliffs on which it is placed, overlooking the Potomac River.

Photos: $39 Million Mansion Is Most Expensive in DC Area

“It’s the most private, most exclusive setting I’ve ever seen," Mark Lowham of Sotheby’s International Realty said.

The French provincial-style home with modern interiors has sweeping views of the river, a daily garage with space for six cars, a "collector's garage" with space for 22 cars, an indoor pool and an outdoor infinity-edge pool.

The estate is about 20 minutes from downtown D.C.