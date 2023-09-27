4 Your Home

An inside look at Bradley Beal's $10M mansion for sale

The multimillion dollar mansion was built in 2016 and features six bedrooms, nine-and-a-half bathrooms, an arcade and two basketball courts

By Erika Gonzalez, News4 Anchor/Reporter and Patricia Fantis

NBC Universal, Inc.

After being traded to the Phoenix Suns, former Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is selling what his realtor calls his “dream home” in Bethesda, Maryland.

The multimillion dollar mansion was built in 2016 and features six bedrooms, nine-and-a-half bathrooms, an arcade and two basketball courts. 

Photos: Bradley Beal's $10M Bethesda mansion

The property is over 13,000 square feet and is designed with a Miami contemporary chic vibe. 

Access to the home was granted by Justin Levitch, founder and president of RLAH Real Estate – as well as Jill Schwartz and Andres Serafini of RLAH who hold the listing.

This article tagged under:

4 Your Homereal estateWashington WizardsBradley BealPhoenix Suns
