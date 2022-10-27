Maryland

Crash Involving Charles County School Bus, Multiple Cars Sends 8 to Hospital

One person in a car was flown to a hospital with serious injuries and seven students with minor injuries went to a hospital for check up, authorities in Charles County, Maryland, say

By Gina Cook

NBC Washington

Eight people are receiving medical care after crash involving a school bus and four cars in Charles County, Maryland, Thursday afternoon, authorities say.

The crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. on Crain Highway in the area of Marshalls Corner Road in White Plains, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

One person that was in one of the cars was seriously hurt and medics flew them to a hospital in a helicopter. Seven students on the bus were taken to a hospital for minor injuries, the spokesperson said.

"The bus driver and students on board at the time have reported no major injuries, but will be transported to a local medical facility for evaluation. Parents of all students on the bus have been notified," a post on the Charles County Public Schools Facebook page read.

Crain Highway is closed in both directions while the sheriff's office investigates.

