Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Nov. 27

The leaders of D.C., Maryland and Virginia — along with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — asked residents to avoid traveling for Thanksgiving. Now that the holiday is over, we’re closely monitoring the data for signs of any increase in the spread of the coronavirus.

Millions of Americans took to the skies and the highways for Thanksgiving at the risk of pouring gasoline on the coronavirus fire, disregarding increasingly dire warnings that they stay home and limit their holiday gatherings to members of their own household.

While the number of Americans traveling by air over the past several days was down dramatically from the same time last year, many pressed ahead with their holiday plans amid skyrocketing deaths, hospitalizations and confirmed infections across the U.S.

Some were tired of more than eight months of social distancing and determined to spend time with loved ones.

“I think with the holidays and everything, it’s so important right now, especially because people are so bummed out because of the whole pandemic,” said 25-year-old Cassidy Zerkle of Phoenix, who flew to Kansas City, Missouri, to visit family.

It’s too early to see what impact travel and holiday gatherings will have on cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Your Chances of Encountering the Coronavirus at an Event This Thanksgiving

This map, based on a model by researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology, uses real-time data to show the risk of attending an event given its size and location. The risk level refers to the probability of encountering at least one COVID-19 positive individual, and the model assumes there are at least five times more cases than are being reported.

As of Wednesday, the District has barred outdoor gatherings up to 25 people and added other restrictions:

Restaurants may stay open until midnight, but alcohol sales and consumption must end at 10 p.m.

The number of people inside houses of worship has been reduced from 100 to 50 people, or down from 50% to 25% capacity, depending on which number is smaller.

All indoor group exercise classes and all outdoor group classes with 25 or more people must be suspended. Individuals can still go workout solo in gyms.

The live entertainment pilot is suspended.

One exercise facility owner is fighting back against the Mayor's orders calling them "unfair."

Anne Mahlum, the founder and CEO of SolidCore, sent a letter to clients saying the D.C. locations will remain open despite the city's new COVID-19 restrictions suspending all indoor group workout classes.

A chain of fitness studios in DC will remain open despite the city's order suspending all indoor group exercise classes.

Also starting Wednesday, Maryland state troopers began to fan out across the state to beef up enforcement of the governor’s emergency orders affecting bars, restaurants and private venues.

Health officials say making the difficult choices now will leave us with a lot to be thankful for in the weeks ahead.

Hogan is also urging Maryland residents to participate in the state's COVID-19 tracking app in order to quell the virus this holiday season.

What the Data Shows

D.C. announced on Friday another 201 cases of the virus. No additional people died. The seven-day rolling average of cases and the number of hospitalizations were about steady.

Maryland announced 2,378 more cases of the virus. Twenty-two more people died. The seven-day rolling average of cases was up. The number of hospitalizations was about steady.

Virginia announced 1,226 more cases of the virus. Six more people died. The rolling case average was about steady, and hospitalizations had climbed, with 1,276 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

