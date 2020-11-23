Some Fairfax County Students Go Back to All-Virtual Instruction

Fairfax County Public Schools stopped in-person instruction for some of its students amid rising numbers of coronavirus cases.

Group 4 students started in-person classes in October, but had to go back to virtual learning on Monday.

The group includes high school students taking classes for career and technical skills and Burke School elementary students.

The school system said administrators made the decision to pause in-person instruction for Group 4 because the district reached seven consecutive days of cases exceeding the threshold.

The number of cases per 100,000 must be equal to or less than 200, and the positivity rate must remain at, or equal to, 10%. FCPS said when either one of these metrics exceeds the threshold for seven consecutive days, students will temporarily return to all virtual instruction.



As soon as the metrics indicate that it is safe to return to in-person instruction, Group 4 students will be phased back into schools, the school system said.

Group 5 was supposed to return to in-person instruction this week, but that was also put on hold.