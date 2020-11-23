Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Nov. 23

The D.C. region topped 400,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday. D.C. Maryland and Virginia recorded 4,386 new infections over the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths is 8,594.
DC’s mayor announced several new COVID-19 restrictions which go into effect Wednesday.
The limit for outdoor gatherings has been reduced from 50 to 25 people, indoor gatherings are now limited to 10 people, and alcohol sales and consumption in restaurants must end at 10 p.m.
The number of people inside houses of worship has been reduced to 50 people, or 25% capacity, depending on which number is smaller.
All indoor group exercise classes, all outdoor group classes with 25 or more people and the District's live entertainment pilot program will be suspended.
“We hope to help and guide Washingtonians to limit their exposure so that we can get the virus under control in our city until we get to the other side where the vaccine will be widely available,” Bowser said at a press conference Monday.
As cases surge in the region, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich called for Maryland to return to phase one in a tweet sent early Monday morning.
"We're in danger of overwhelming hospitals, the projections for MD aren't good -small steps won't bend the curve in the right direction," Elrich wrote. "It's not blue or red, it's all of us."
Earlier this month, the Montgomery County Council approved tightened coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions as cases and hospitalizations rise.
Maryland also implemented new restrictions on businesses, bars and restaurants, moving back into phase 2 capacity as of Friday, Nov. 20.
Maryland's governor is expected to address surging coronavirus cases in press conference at 4 p.m.
Monday also marks the first day that the Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo are once again closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"The Institution’s top priority is to protect the health and safety of its visitors and staff. We will use this time to reassess, monitor and explore additional risk-mitigation measures," museum officials said in a statement released Thursday afternoon.
No reopening date was announced.
Data from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) shows millions of Americans are flying for Thanksgiving despite warnings from federal health officials to avoid travel.
Airport screenings climbed to an eight-month high over the weekend ahead of Thanksgiving, with more than 1 million people each on Friday and Sunday, according to the TSA.
The first COVID-19 immunizations could happen as soon as Dec. 12, according to Dr. Moncef Slaoui, head of the Operation Warp Speed.
In general, the vaccine will first become available for "high-priority" groups until production can meet demand.
High-priority groups generally include health care workers, first responders, the elderly or immunocompromised individuals, with some variation by state.
D.C.’s Health Department is asking residents to fill out a survey in order to determine how many people would be willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.
The online survey also asks how concerned residents are about the pandemic and whether they’ve received a flu shot yet.
The United States topped 12 million cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, but in some much needed positive news, data from the COVID-19 Tracking Project indicates that 11 states are reporting a downturn in cases compared to last week, a far cry from the unilateral increase reported in recent days.
What the Data Shows
D.C. reported 139 COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths Monday.
D.C.'s seven-day average is at 175, more than double the number of daily cases D.C. reported at the start of the month.
Maryland reported an additional 1,604 cases and 14 deaths. For the first time in about three weeks, the state's seven-day average decreased Monday. Maryland is currently at an average of 2,306 COVID-19 cases daily.
In Virginia, 2,643 new cases were reported Monday, the largest daily increase ever reported. One additional deaths was recorded in the state. The state’s seven-day average jumped to 1,802 from 1,721 on Sunday.
A total of 135 coronavirus patients are hospitalized in D.C. Maryland reported 1,276 hospitalizations and Virginia has 1,130.
