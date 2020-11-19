Maryland-Michigan State Game Canceled; Head Coach, Players Have COVID-19

Maryland-MSU canceled, Locksley tests positive for COVID-19 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The University of Maryland’s football game against Michigan State University scheduled for Saturday has been canceled as a result of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the Terrapins’ locker room, the university announced Thursday.

Terps head coach Mike Locksley and 15 players have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past seven days.

BREAKING: Saturday's #Maryland game vs Michigan State has been cancelled. #Terps head coach Mike Locksley is among those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home. Over the past 7 days, 15 players and 7 staff have tested positive @nbcwashington — NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) November 19, 2020

“I am gutted for our team and for our fans,” Locksley said in a statement. “This team is eager to play and compete and continue the growth we've seen this season. This virus is testing our players and coaches right now, but I have no doubt that we will emerge as a stronger unit for having gone through this together. As for me personally, I am feeling strong, with only minor symptoms. I will continue to lead this program virtually and our game preparations for Indiana will begin immediately.”

Locksley received his positive result Wednesday, joining six other staff members in contracting the virus in the past week. Maryland was already forced to cancel its game against Ohio State last week, leaving the program with a 2-1 record and three games to go on its schedule. The Big Ten requires teams to play at least six games in order to qualify for the conference championship, so the Terps can’t afford to miss any more after this week.

According to Stadium’s Brett McMurphy, Maryland-Michigan State is the 15th game across the college football landscape to be canceled this week. That matches the number of games canceled last week, leaving many teams around the country scrambling to complete a full season. The Big Ten is among the conferences that will allow teams who have games canceled in the same week due to COVID issues with their opponents play against each other instead.

So far, Maryland’s game is the only Big Ten contest that has been canceled. If another one were to be called off, Michigan State may end up playing anyway.