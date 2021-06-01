Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on June 1

What the Data Shows

COVID-19 case numbers are plummeting right now as vaccinations rise, but we’ll have to keep an eye on the data to see if Memorial Day weekend had any impact. The holiday may have meant that fewer people got tests, or it may have affected how quickly those tests were processed. Also, gatherings could end up contributing to more cases.

The data will eventually tell. For comparison, in 2020, the seven-day average of new cases fell after Memorial Day, then began to rise quickly a couple weeks after Independence Day.

D.C. didn’t publish data over Memorial Day weekend, then reported 102 cases on Tuesday. The seven-day average went to 28, compared to 27 one week ago.

The District estimated that 51.2% of residents were vaccinated as of May 23.

Maryland counted just 101 cases, its lowest figure since March 24, 2020.

Seventy percent of adult residents in Maryland have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Virginia reported 158 new cases on Tuesday, and the seven-day average of new cases fell to 201. About 67% of adults have received a vaccine dose.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Key Charts and Graphs

Vaccination Portals by County

Here's a look at local portals that D.C.-area residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

