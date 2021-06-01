Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on June 1

What the Data Shows
COVID-19 case numbers are plummeting right now as vaccinations rise, but we’ll have to keep an eye on the data to see if Memorial Day weekend had any impact. The holiday may have meant that fewer people got tests, or it may have affected how quickly those tests were processed. Also, gatherings could end up contributing to more cases.
The data will eventually tell. For comparison, in 2020, the seven-day average of new cases fell after Memorial Day, then began to rise quickly a couple weeks after Independence Day.
D.C. didn’t publish data over Memorial Day weekend, then reported 102 cases on Tuesday. The seven-day average went to 28, compared to 27 one week ago.
The District estimated that 51.2% of residents were vaccinated as of May 23.
Maryland counted just 101 cases, its lowest figure since March 24, 2020.
Seventy percent of adult residents in Maryland have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine dose.
Virginia reported 158 new cases on Tuesday, and the seven-day average of new cases fell to 201. About 67% of adults have received a vaccine dose.
Local Coronavirus Headlines
- Certain D.C. public schools will offer COVID-19 shots to residents age 12 and older. Walk-up clinics will be available at Anacostia High School, Eastern High School, Luke C. Moore High School and Ida B. Wells Middle School. No appointments are needed. Here’s information on operating hours.
- More local libraries reopened Tuesday. Six locations in Montgomery County are welcoming back readers. In D.C., visitors will be allowed to spend up to 70 minutes at the library browsing books.
- The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington is lifting some restrictions. Masks are recommended inside churches for anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated. People from different households should still social distance, but only need to remain 3 feet apart. Here are the full details.
- In Virginia, all remaining social distancing and capacity restrictions have been lifted. Gov. Ralph Northam had previously planned to lift the restrictions in mid-June but moved up the date by two weeks.
- Montgomery County moved into its final phase of reopening Friday morning, ending all county COVID-19-related capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements for indoor and outdoor activities and businesses. Businesses and workplaces may have their own policies requiring face coverings, and county businesses and residents must continue to follow any orders or directives from the state.
- Prince George’s County lifted its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, except on public transportation, in schools and daycares, and in healthcare settings. Businesses or organizations may choose to keep more strict requirements. Unvaccinated people are strongly urged to continue wearing masks and to get vaccinated as soon as possible, county officials said.
- The District reopened its public pools and splash parks. Face coverings are required for all visitors over age 2 when indoors, including in locker rooms and rec centers. Face coverings are also required on pool decks for visitors who are not fully vaccinated. See the pools' locations and schedules, and find more information here.
- Prince George's County's vaccination efforts are shifting to focus on mobile resources that reach residents directly. The county has closed vaccine sites at the Cheverly Health Center and at the Laurel-Beltsville Senior Activity Center. Several other sites are still open; here’s where to book a vaccination appointment. However, appointments are no longer necessary at COVID-19 vaccine clinics operated by the county's health department; find info on walk-in clinics here.
- University of Virginia students living, learning or working on campus this fall will be required to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, and regular coronavirus testing will be required for unvaccinated employees starting this summer, administrators announced last week, the Associated Press reported.
- Most businesses in D.C. are operating without any restrictions. Restaurants, wedding venues, places of worship, retail stores and gyms may all operate at 100% capacity, with no social distancing requirements. But a few businesses will have to wait a little longer. Large sporting venues, bars and nightclubs, and music and entertainment venues won't be able to open at full capacity until June 11.
- Indoor mask mandates are lifted in Virginia and Maryland, and fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in D.C., with some exceptions. Exceptions include public transportation, health care settings and schools. Anyone not vaccinated is strongly encouraged to still wear masks in all settings. Businesses may still require masks.
- Statewide restrictions in Maryland on indoor and outdoor gatherings and capacity limits at restaurants, malls, gyms and other businesses have been lifted.
- NBC News is making finding information on when, how and where to obtain your coronavirus vaccination easier with its Plan Your Vaccine website.
Key Charts and Graphs
The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.
Vaccination Portals by County
Here's a look at local portals that D.C.-area residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or to receive alerts.
