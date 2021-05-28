Biden, Northam to Speak After Virginia Lifts COVID-19 Restrictions

President Joe Biden and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will speak in Alexandria, Virginia, on Friday after the state lifted all distancing and capacity restrictions. Masks are still required in some settings.

The president and governor are set to speak Friday morning and “celebrate the significant progress Virginia has made in the fight against COVID-19,” Biden’s official schedule said.

As of 12:01 a.m. Friday, social distancing and capacity restrictions are no longer in effect in Virginia. The governor planned to lift the restrictions in mid-June but moved up the date by two weeks.

“Virginians have been working hard, and we are seeing the results in our strong vaccine numbers and dramatically lowered case counts,” Northam said in a statement earlier this month. “That’s why we can safely move up the timeline for lifting mitigation measures in Virginia.”

Here’s Virginia’s guidance on masks:

Anyone not vaccinated is strongly encouraged to wear masks in all settings, as recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Employees in regulated business, retail, restaurants, fitness, personal care and entertainment are required to continue to wear masks until fully vaccinated.

Businesses may require masks, if they wish, for employees and patrons.

Masks continue to be required in K-12 school settings, regardless of vaccination status.

