Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Dec. 1

Tuesday will be a major milestone in the fight against the coronavirus.

D.C., Maryland and Virginia on Tuesday each reported a higher number of new coronavirus cases than the day before.

Maryland surpassed 200,000 cases diagnosed throughout the pandemic.

Still, there are signs the recent surge is leveling out. Daily new cases are somewhat down from seven to 10 days ago.

However, it's unclear how the recent Thanksgiving holiday will impact the data. The nation is preparing for another surge in coronavirus cases that could potentially lead to more restrictions.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced at a press conference Tuesday that Maryland will begin preparing for a medical staffing surge as the pandemic worsens.

He called on colleges and universities to allow “early exit” for eligible healthcare students so they can help care for coronavirus patients. Maryland hospitals will also begin "making adjustments" by reducing noncritical procedures and transferring patients to other treatment facilities.

Hogan estimated that upwards of 2,000 to 3,000 people will be needed to step into roles at local hospitals over the next few weeks.

The governor also provided a few details on the expected number of vaccine doses Maryland is on track to receive from the federal government. The first batch will total around 155,000 doses – with about 50,000 from Pfizer and 105,000 from Moderna.

"The good news is they have great vaccines and they're years ahead of schedule." Hogan said. "The bad news is that it's not enough."

The vaccine doses will only be enough to cover half of Maryland's frontline workers, he said.

“The virus has taken the lives of over 268,000 Americans including 4,516 Marylanders," Governor Hogan said, striking a somber tone. "Sadly, we have lost our youngest victim, a one-year-old boy, to this deadly virus.”

The end of November marked the direst month of the pandemic: The U.S. added a record 4 million new cases in four weeks and 35,000 deaths.

After tens of millions of Americans traveled for the holiday, experts say the darkest days may be yet to come.

“As we go for the next couple of weeks into December, that we might see a surge superimposed upon that surge that we’re already in,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told “Meet the Press.”

Health experts say we could see new infections spike in the next five to 10 days.

Authorities say travelers should assume they have the virus and self-isolate.

D.C. health officials are sounding the alarm about the initial rollout of the vaccine in the District.

D.C. is set to only receive doses based on the number of people who live in the city, not the number of workers. But many of the District’s health care workers commute, officials say.

Since health care workers are a priority, counting only by population means receiving far fewer vaccines than are needed, D.C. Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt said.

Nesbitt says D.C. has asked the federal government to reconsider that number, citing what she calls porous borders with Maryland and Virginia.

Two mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are nearing final approval. But how do they work? Michael Teng, an associate professor at the University of South Florida's College of Medicine, joined LX News to explain the role mRNA plays in making these vaccines work and why they should be trusted.

Right now, Moderna and Pfizer are moving millions of vaccine doses across the country.

They want the drugs ready to be distributed the moment the Food and Drug Administration gives the green light.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations require two shots.

Health officials are worried about making sure they can get the shots to everyone who needs one.

The military will help rush vaccines to every state and territory, then it’s up to individual health departments to make sure they are properly distributed.

What the Data Shows

D.C. recorded an increase of 133 new COVID-19 infections and five additional lives lost. The seven-day average has held steady in the low 180s for the past two days.

In D.C. only 41.9% of those who test positive for COVID-19 are providing a list of close contacts to DC health officials. Those who do disclose contacts only list one person on average.

So far, a total of 202,647 D.C. residents have opted into the District’s contact tracing app.

We’re learning more about who will be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine in D.C. and how many doses the city will be getting. News4's Mark Segraves explains why DC officials say they're only getting a fraction of what's needed.

Maryland officially surpassed 200,000 cases Tuesday. The state reported an additional 2,765 cases and an additional 30 lives lost. Tuesday’s case increase is the third-highest recorded increase throughout the span of the pandemic.

The spike in new cases caused Maryland’s seven-day rolling average to increase as well. Now at 2,239, the rolling average is still falling in line with an encouraging leveling trend. Average daily cases have been in the range of 2,200 to 2,300 for the past two weeks.

Hospitalizations in Maryland are still rising. A total of 1,583 Marylanders are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Virginia reported 1,662 new cases and 27 additional lives lost.

Similar to ongoing trends apparent in D.C. and Maryland, Virginia appears to show signs that new cases are leveling off.

The state’s rolling seven-day average is at 1,805, more than 100 cases less than what was reported last week. Although cases are flattening out, like the rest of the region, hospitalizations are up. Virginia reported its highest-ever number of hospitalizations (1,422) Tuesday.

