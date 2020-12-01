Thousands of Northern Virginia Students Return to Classrooms Tuesday

Despite rising COVID-19 cases in the D.C. region, thousands of Northern Virginia students were set to return to the classroom Tuesday and begin hybrid learning.

Loudoun County Public Schools will bring back about 7,500 students for stage three of their reopening. Most of the students are in grades three, four and five, plus some in special education and the Academies of Loudoun.

Once those students return, Loudoun County says about 18,000 students will be spending a few days a week in school.

On Jan. 21, Loudoun schools aim to enter stage four of the reopening plan. That's when all students who choose the hybrid option would be able to return to classrooms.

About 3,000 first graders in Prince William County will also begin hybrid learning on Tuesday and Wednesday. Under the current plan, more students will return in phases between Jan. 12 and Feb. 3.

Students will be in the classroom two days a week.

Alexandria City Public Schools were supposed to return students to in person-learning on Monday, but that didn’t happen. That transition is now delayed until January.

Fairfax County Public Schools and Manassas Park Schools have walked back on in-person learning plans for now and will continue virtual instruction. Manassas City school officials haven't announced plans yet to return to the classroom.