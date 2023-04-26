Climate Protesters Shut Down GW Parkway

Climate protesters shut down a portion of the George Washington Parkway during the morning rush hour Wednesday.

Video shows a long line of stopped traffic. Five people wearing neon vests could be seen sitting on the ground and holding a banner.

Both lanes of northbound traffic were blocked near the parkway’s scenic overlooks as of 8:40 a.m., U.S. Park Police said. The roadway was back open about 40 minutes later.

Protesters blocking George Washington Parkway, North bound. Major delays. pic.twitter.com/yq6HfKIibp — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) April 26, 2023

The group Declare Emergency, which seeks urgent government action on climate change, claimed responsibility online. People holding up signs for the group shut down a portion of the Capital Beltway in Silver Spring in October, causing delays for miles.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was arrested on Wednesday.

Drivers already were dealing with delays on GW Parkway. A major construction project began days earlier and is expected to reduce the number of lanes through 2025.