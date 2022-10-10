Climate Protesters Spur Miles-long Backup on Capital Beltway in Silver Spring: Officials

Protesters blocked two lanes of the Capital Beltway in Silver Spring, Maryland, Monday, causing several miles of delays.

Police detained several members of a group that blocked two left lanes of the Beltway (Interstate 495) before Colesville Road (U.S. 29).

Some of the demonstrators were carrying signs for Declare Emergency, a group that previously shut down D.C.-area highways to demand that President Joe Biden declare an emergency to address climate change. Another demonstrator carried a large turtle sculpture.

Chopper4 video showed people in yellow vests sitting on the interstate pavement. Members of law enforcement were seen talking to demonstrators and escorting them into a police van.

At least one demonstrator went limp in an apparent attempt to resist arrest. Three members of law enforcement carried them to the shoulder of the road.

No injuries have been reported.

Another group of protesters held signs on the overpass above the Beltway, including a person in Native American clothing.

Delays stretched to near Maryland Route 355 at one point, which is about 5 miles away from the protest scene.

Montgomery County Police and Maryland State Police both responded.

Fourteen climate protesters were arrested for blocking the Beltway in the same area on July 4, our partners at WTOP reported.

