GW Parkway: Construction to Close Lanes, Change Traffic Pattern Until 2025

Construction on the George Washington Memorial Parkway will reduce the number of travel lanes and significantly alter the traffic pattern for nearly two years, the National Park Service says.

The parkway is used by about 70,000 vehicles a day, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a release, so these changes will have a major impact on D.C.-area commuters.

The Basics of the GW Parkway Construction

Where: The northern section of the GW Parkway in the McLean area, between the Capital Beltway (I-495) and Route 123 (Dolley Madison Boulevard).

When: On Saturday, April 22, the new traffic pattern will take effect. It’s expected to continue through late 2025.

What:

The current southbound lanes will be shut down completely.

All traffic will use lanes on what’s currently the northbound side. Crews have added a temporary third lane.

One reversible lane will be used for morning and afternoon rush hour only.

Three lanes will be open during rush hour. One southbound and one northbound lane will be open the rest of the time.

The speed limit will be reduced to 40 mph.

Why: A $161 million rehabilitation project is set to improve the driving experience (eventually), enhance safety and water drainage, plus open scenic views, officials said. It's the same area where a large sinkhole opened in 2019.

Temporary Closure April 20-21

Crews are set to install temporary lane dividers between Thursday night and Friday afternoon.

“Motorists should expect single lane, northbound closures from 8 p.m. on April 20 to 2:45 p.m. on April 21 during these preparations,” the National Park Service said.

Here's the GW Parkway's New Traffic Pattern

The new traffic pattern is set to begin between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The current southbound lanes of the GW Parkway are set to be closed for construction. The GW Parkway will be reduced to three lanes, including one reversible lane.

"Once you get in one of those lanes, you're going to have to stay in your lane," Mark Maloy of the National Park Service said. "The lanes will be slightly narrower, so we're asking people to use caution."

Drivers should follow signs to make sure they’re using the new three-lane system properly, officials said.

Here's the schedule, according to the National Park Service:

Weekday morning rush hour (5:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.)

Two lanes southbound (toward Washington D.C.) Drivers who need to exit at Route 123 or CIA Headquarters must use the right lane.

One lane northbound (toward Maryland/Virginia).

Weekday evening rush hour (2:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.)

Two lanes northbound (toward Maryland/Virginia). Drivers who need to exit at Route 123 or CIA Headquarters must use the right lane.

One lane southbound (toward Washington D.C.).

Weekdays (9:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.) and weekends

One lane southbound (toward Washington, DC).

One lane northbound (toward Maryland/Virginia).

The GW Parkway hasn't undergone rehabilitation since it opened in 1962, the National Park Service said.