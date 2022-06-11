Capital Pride Parade Returning to DC

Livestream the Capital Pride Parade starting at 3 p.m. on this page

Rainbow-colored flags are lining the streets of Shaw, Logan Circle and Dupont Circle, ready for crowds of revelers to celebrate Capital Pride.

The Capital Pride Parade returns Saturday to celebrate of D.C.’s LGBTQIA+ community and the full spectrum of love, identity and self-expression.

The nation’s capital hosts one of the largest LGBTQIA+ pride events in the country: up to 500,000 people attend. But the events were scaled back in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Yet Capital Pride 2022 could be the biggest yet, organizers say.

"Happy Pride in Washington, D.C.!" Mayor Muriel Bowser said Friday, welcoming the celebration. She spoke at a news conference with Police Chief Robert Contee, who said "we are not going to tolerate foolishness" during a busy weekend in D.C.

The Capital Pride parade coincides with the March for Our Lives demonstration against gun violence, set to begin at noon Saturday.

When Is the Capital Pride Parade 2022 and What Is the Parade Route?

The parade is set to begin at 3 p.m. NBC Washington will livestream the parade on this page.

It’s expected to last three hours as floats, vehicles and marchers wind through parts of Northwest D.C.

Organizers chose a new route in 2022 that they say acknowledges the evolution of the LGBTQIA+ neighborhoods.

Capital Pride Parade route map for 2022

The route begins at 14th and T Streets Northwest, goes down T Street to Rhode Island Avenue, then continues onto Massachusetts Avenue, 17th Street, P Street. The parade will go around Dupont Circle and end at 21st and P Streets.

When Did the Capital Pride Parade Begin?

Capital Pride traces its origins back to 1975, when Deacon Maccubbin, the owner of queer-oriented bookstore Lambda Rising, helped organize “Gay Pride Day.”

More than 2,000 gathered on 20th Street NW, and Maccubbin told News4 that they knew that day that the celebration would become a tradition.

"There's always a need for a community, for people to have a place they can go to, to be with their people,” Maccubbin said.

See full coverage of Pride Month here.