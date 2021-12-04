Remains Found Likely Belong to DC Teen Missing for a Year

The family of a teenager who went missing in Washington, D.C., more than a year ago has received devastating news.

Brian Ward was last seen getting into a car near his Petworth home in September of 2020. He was 17.

Remains found Thursday in Maryland likely belong to Brian, his family tells News4.

Items that were found near skeletal remains match items Brian was last seen wearing, the family says.

D.C. police said they are waiting for the autopsy results to confirm the identity of the remains.

Brian’s family celebrated his 18th birthday without him in September, wearing shirts saying, “We miss you.”

The family held out hope that Ward would return home safely, even when they were targeted by scammers demanding ransom.

The Ward family says they are devastated by the news, but they are grateful for those who helped them in the search.