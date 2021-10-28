DC Man Still Missing More Than a Year After Car Found in Wyoming

A missing D.C. man whose car was found in Wyoming may have been trying to meet Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, according to one theory.

Davante Richardson of Southeast disappeared more than a year ago.

He texted his mom he was going to see a friend, then vanished without a trace.

“Immediately, like, my heart just dropped into my stomach,” said his aunt, Marquita Richardson. “I was like, OK, this is not him, this is not of his character to do something like that.”

D.C. police say Richardson was last seen in July 2020 on Mississippi Avenue SE, where he lived with his mom. A few days later, his car was found nearly 2,000 miles away in Greybull, Wyoming on the side of a dirt road with his laptop and cellphones inside.

“He has no reason to be in Wyoming,” his aunt said. “We don’t have family there, we know no one there, so we’re clueless as to how he even got there.”

The sheriff’s office says they combed the area with a helicopter, drones and K9s, but have yet to find any clues.

“Everything’s on the table at this time,” Big Horn County Sheriff Ken Blackburn said. “We just do not know.”

Blackburn says one theory they considered is Richardson was trying to meet Ye, who owns a ranch in the county where the car was found. The sheriff’s office says they interviewed Ye’s security team and don’t believe Richardson made it there.

“We want to get a resolution for the family members so that they can have peace in their life, and that’s something we take a lot of pride in,” Blackburn said. “And we don’t take this case lightly.”

Family members described him as a kind, caring person who loves his family and has a passion for music.

“We love him and we miss him like crazy,” Richardson’s aunt said. “Everybody just continue to pray for us, share our story … We just want to get some closure to this story.”