Bad Bunny fires up Capital One Arena

While the audience waited expectantly for Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny to appear at the Capital One Arena on Tuesday night, the artist took the stage performing "Nadie Sabe," the first song from his most recent album.

As part of The Most Wanted Tour that promotes his album "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana", Bad Bunny filled with euphoria the venue located in the heart of the country's capital.

"It was like a game of emotions," Erick Rojas said.

According to the fan, the concert was a mix between new songs and "old" ones. The artist performed about 10 songs from his new album and then sang others like "Diles," "Tu No Vive Así" and "Me Porto Bonito."

News4 captured the lines that formed from the early hours of the morning. Some fans told us they traveled overnight from surrounding areas to D.C. so they wouldn't miss this event.

However, the Bad Bunny's followers were not the only ones who had fun. Bad Bunny's dance group had dinner at the Puerto Rican restaurant Qui Qui in northwest DC.

"So grateful to have had the Bad Bunny choreography team and dancers dining at Qui Qui last night!" the restaurant wrote on Instagram.

The urban music performer's next shows will be on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Peso Pluma, Feid and JLo are some of the next artists to perform at the Capital One Arena in the coming months.