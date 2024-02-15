Jennifer Lopez to bring ‘This Is Me… Now' tour to DC

J. Lo wants D.C. to dance again.
Jennifer Lopez says she's going on tour for the first time since 2019. The "This is Me… Now" tour will head to more than 30 cities, including a show at D.C.'s Capital One Arena on Aug. 14.
J. Lo is set to perform her classic hits in addition to songs from her upcoming album that blends pop, R&B and hip hop influences, a press release from Live Nation says.
“Her lyrics delve into the highs and lows of life, love, and relationships with unflinching honesty and introspection as she unveils a genuine story of growth, resilience, hard work, and the transformative power of self love," the press release said.
We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.
“This is Me… Now” drops on Feb. 16. It's her first album in nearly a decade.
You can already stream “Can't Get Enough,” the first single from the new album, on any of your favorite platforms.
The Scene
The most fun things to do and places to be in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
Lopez’s musical movie “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story” will also start streaming on Prime Video Feb. 16.
It's a "genre-bending" look at her "journey to love through her own eyes," Live Nation says.
So if you had been rooting for the J. Lo-Ben Affleck reunion since their breakup in the aughts, you might find some Bennifer Easter eggs somewhere in the "This Is Me... Now" universe.
How to get 'This Is Me… Now' tour tickets
The JLo Fan Club presale will begin Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. You can sign up now for access to the presale.
Citi cardmembers can purchase presale tickets for U.S. tour dates Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. through Feb. 22 at 10 p.m.
Verizon customers can participate in a presale for select U.S. tour dates starting Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. through Feb 22. at 10 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m.
"This Is Me... Now" tour dates
Wed Jun 26 | Orlando, FL | Kia Center
Fri Jun 28 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center
Tue Jul 02 | Austin, TX | Moody Center
Wed Jul 03 | Edinburg, TX | Bert Ogden Arena
Fri Jul 05 | San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center
Sat Jul 06 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
Tue Jul 09 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center
Thu Jul 11 | Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum
Sat Jul 13 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center
Tue Jul 16 | San Francisco, CA | Chase Center
Wed Jul 17 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center
Fri Jul 19 | Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Arena
Sat Jul 20 | Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena
Mon Jul 22 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena
Wed Jul 24 | Tulsa, OK | BOK Center
Fri Jul 26 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena
Sat Jul 27 | Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Tue Jul 30 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena
Wed Jul 31 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
Fri Aug 02 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
Mon Aug 05 | Montreal, QC | Bell Centre*#
Wed Aug 07 | Boston, MA | TD Garden
Fri Aug 09 | Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena
Sat Aug 10 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
Tue Aug 13 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
Wed Aug 14 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
Fri Aug 16 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
Tue Aug 20 | Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Thu Aug 22 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
Sat Aug 24 | Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena
Sun Aug 25 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Tue Aug 27 | Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena
Fri Aug 30 | New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center
Sat Aug 31 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center
Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.