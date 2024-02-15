Jennifer Lopez to bring ‘This Is Me… Now' tour to DC

J. Lo wants D.C. to dance again.

Jennifer Lopez says she's going on tour for the first time since 2019. The "This is Me… Now" tour will head to more than 30 cities, including a show at D.C.'s Capital One Arena on Aug. 14.

J. Lo is set to perform her classic hits in addition to songs from her upcoming album that blends pop, R&B and hip hop influences, a press release from Live Nation says.

“Her lyrics delve into the highs and lows of life, love, and relationships with unflinching honesty and introspection as she unveils a genuine story of growth, resilience, hard work, and the transformative power of self love," the press release said.

“This is Me… Now” drops on Feb. 16. It's her first album in nearly a decade.

You can already stream “Can't Get Enough,” the first single from the new album, on any of your favorite platforms.

Lopez’s musical movie “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story” will also start streaming on Prime Video Feb. 16.

It's a "genre-bending" look at her "journey to love through her own eyes," Live Nation says.

So if you had been rooting for the J. Lo-Ben Affleck reunion since their breakup in the aughts, you might find some Bennifer Easter eggs somewhere in the "This Is Me... Now" universe.

How to get 'This Is Me… Now' tour tickets

The JLo Fan Club presale will begin Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. You can sign up now for access to the presale.

Citi cardmembers can purchase presale tickets for U.S. tour dates Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. through Feb. 22 at 10 p.m.

Verizon customers can participate in a presale for select U.S. tour dates starting Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. through Feb 22. at 10 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m.

"This Is Me... Now" tour dates

Wed Jun 26 | Orlando, FL | Kia Center

Fri Jun 28 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

Tue Jul 02 | Austin, TX | Moody Center

Wed Jul 03 | Edinburg, TX | Bert Ogden Arena

Fri Jul 05 | San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center

Sat Jul 06 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

Tue Jul 09 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

Thu Jul 11 | Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum

Sat Jul 13 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center

Tue Jul 16 | San Francisco, CA | Chase Center

Wed Jul 17 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center

Fri Jul 19 | Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Arena

Sat Jul 20 | Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena

Mon Jul 22 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Wed Jul 24 | Tulsa, OK | BOK Center

Fri Jul 26 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena

Sat Jul 27 | Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Tue Jul 30 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

Wed Jul 31 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Fri Aug 02 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Mon Aug 05 | Montreal, QC | Bell Centre*#

Wed Aug 07 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Fri Aug 09 | Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena

Sat Aug 10 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Tue Aug 13 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Wed Aug 14 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Fri Aug 16 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Tue Aug 20 | Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Thu Aug 22 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Sat Aug 24 | Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena

Sun Aug 25 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Tue Aug 27 | Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena

Fri Aug 30 | New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center

Sat Aug 31 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center

