Bad Bunny is coming to DC: How to register for the Most Wanted Tour ticket lottery

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny announced he will return to the country's capital on April 9, 2024, as part of his Most Wanted Tour.

Bad Bunny said his D.C. concert will come to Capital One Arena. Ticketmaster anticipates high demand for the tour, so if fans want a chance to buy tickets, they'll have to enter a ticket lottery, similar to the ones used for Beyoncé and Taylor Swift's smash-hit tours.

Fans can register at this link.

Bad Bunny fans can register until Sunday, October 22 at 11:59 p.m. ET. However, this does not ensure a fan can buy tickets or attend the show.

Fans who are randomly selected to buy tickets can expect an email from Ticketmaster on the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 24, Ticketmaster said. Ticketmaster will also send emails to fans who've been selected to join a waitlist.

Ticket sales will begin Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 11 a.m. local time.

Bad Bunny announced the 42-stop tour a week after his album “nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana" became the most-streamed album in a single day on Spotify this year, Live Nation said. The album features collaborations with artists including Eladio Carrión, Feid and Young Miko.

The tour will begin in February in Salt Lake City, Utah, then stop in Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Chicago before coming to D.C. Other East Coast stops include New York, Philadelphia, Hartford (Connecticut), Charlotte (North Carolina), Atlanta, Orlando, Tampa and Miami.

Bad Bunny dropped the tour news just days before he's set to host "Saturday Night Live" on NBC.

Bad Bunny is your host and musical guest THIS SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/wpqRwdK0xh — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 19, 2023

Even though the ticket prices haven't been released yet, CNBC reported last year that the average Bad Bunny ticket sold for $225. Their data came from ticket resale sites.

The performer last brought a concert to D.C. on Aug. 23, 2022. "World's Hottest Tour" stopped at Nationals Park.

