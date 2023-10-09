ADL calls for heightened safety awareness around Jewish communities in US

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) warns that the Hamas attacks on Israel are cause for heightened safety awareness in the U.S.

The ADL, a leading anti-hate organization that works closely with law enforcement to assist them in protecting communities from extremism, antisemitism and hate, said it immediately began working with U.S. law enforcement agencies to monitor potential threats.

“When something happens over in Israel that demonizes and dehumanizes the Jewish state, it can lead to the demonization of Jewish people wherever they are,” Regional Director Meredith Weisel, of the ADL’s D.C. office, said.

Increased law enforcement presence

Parts of the D.C. region are no strangers to antisemitic incidents. Montgomery County Public Schools saw a significant increase in hate incidents, many involving swastikas, between 2021 and 2022. And in December 2022, the words “Jews not welcome” were spray-painted on the message board outside Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda two days before the first night of Hanukkah.

“The state of Maryland as a whole was the tenth highest [in] antisemitic incidents in 2022. So out of the whole country, the state of Maryland--and the majority of that was in Montgomery County,” Weisel said.

Local law enforcement in the nation’s capital, Maryland and Virginia have traditionally worked closely with Jewish houses of worship and community centers.

The Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland said it would increase patrols.

“In response to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Montgomery County Department of Police has taken steps to enhance the safety of our Jewish community. We have increased police presence around religious institutions located within the county,” their statement read.

“As of now, there are no known threats in Montgomery County. MCPD is actively monitoring the situation and is committed to taking proactive measures to ensure the security and well-being of all our residents. We remain dedicated to fostering a safe and inclusive community for everyone.”

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser also condemned the attacks on Israel in a statement Sunday afternoon. She said the Metropolitan Police Department would step up patrols at synagogues, houses of worship and embassies.

Vigils, demonstrations and rallies

The D.C. area has seen demonstrations following the conflict. On Sunday, dozens came together outside the Israeli Embassy in Northwest D.C. to stand in solidarity with Israel. Outside the White House, hundreds gathered for a rally in support of the Palestinian people.

At the University of Maryland on Monday, hundreds of people participated in a vigil organized by Terps for Israel and the Jewish Student Union at the College Park campus.

For many in the crowd who have loved ones in Israel, the violence of the last two days was almost too much to process or put into words.

"The absolutely horrific acts that we’re seeing--I mean, they’re just displayed all over social media, the barbaric acts that are happening. It's sickening," UMD senior Mia said.

The university's Jewish Student Union said approximately one in five students at the university is Jewish, and likely has a direct connection to Israel.

"[I] want to be in the know and see what's going on, but it’s really hard to see a place that you love look like how it is," another senior, Jordyn, said.

Many of the students in attendance said the show of solidarity is only the beginning, and they will continue to show their support anyway they can.

“I feel a little bit more hopeful to see like, the sense of community, because it feels like it’s kind of being torn apart right now," Sophie, a UMD senior, said.

Also on Monday evening, the Washington Hebrew Congregation held a vigil for Israel and its people. Organizers called it a time to mourn and pray for healing.

As they offered comfort and counsel, religious leaders also shared information on how to get involved with relief efforts.

"This is heart breaking. It is absolutely devastating," Executive Director Lindsay Feldman said. "You feel helpless, but the one thing we can do is be a united voice and come together as a community to show support.”