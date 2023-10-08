Crowds rally in DC to stand in solidarity, pressure US after Hamas attack on Israel

A day after Hamas launched an attack on Israel, people in Washington, D.C., took to the streets to make their voices heard.

Dozens came together outside of the Israeli Embassy in Northwest D.C. to stand in solidarity.

Emotions ran high and security was top of mind; barricades were set up and law enforcement stood by.

The attacks hit close to home for some in attendance.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“I have dear friends who were killed yesterday and some who were abducted. It’s hard for me to put into words,” organizer Yuval David said.

David said he’s heartbroken by the images coming out of Israel.

“It’s empowering to gather together. It’s no less painful, but when we can connect with each other, we feel a sort of solidarity and unity that we need,” he said.

Outside of the White House, hundreds gathered for a rally in support of the Palestinian people.

Many held signs that read “Free Palestine” and chanted, “Occupation no more!” They also called for the U.S. to stop aid to Israel.

As the conflict escalates and the death toll rises, American University Prof. Dan Arbell said it was difficult to neatly contextualize the attacks, but compared them to the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Officials report that civilians and soldiers were taken hostage in the attacks. New4's Mauricio Casillas spoke to Prof. Dan Arbell, an American University professor who specializes in Israeli studies.

“I don’t think I’m exaggerating the sense of the trauma that is going to be reverberating throughout Israel,” he said. “This is going to impact Israel for generations to come.”

The uncertainty of the days and weeks ahead is devastating for those with family and friends in the conflict zone. One demonstrator said he felt “helpless.”

Leaders in the U.S. and specifically the DMV also responded to the attacks. Mayor Muriel Bowser condemned them in a statement Sunday afternoon. She said D.C. police would step up patrols at synagogues, houses of worship and embassies.

The Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland also said it would increase patrols.

“In response to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Montgomery County Department of Police has taken steps to enhance the safety of our Jewish community. We have increased police presence around religious institutions located within the county,” their statement read.

“As of now, there are no known threats in Montgomery County. MCPD is actively monitoring the situation and is committed to taking proactive measures to ensure the security and well-being of all our residents. We remain dedicated to fostering a safe and inclusive community for everyone.”