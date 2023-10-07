US politicians react to Hamas attack on Israel

Early Saturday morning for those in Israel, overnight for those in the United States, members of Hamas -- a militant group that has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2006 -- launched an attack on nearby Israeli towns.

A barrage of rockets provided cover for gunmen to roll into as many as 22 locations outside the Gaza Strip. Members of Hamas killed hundreds and abducted others in a stunning surprise attack, during a major Jewish holiday on Saturday, according to the Associated Press.

A stunned Israel said it is now at war with Hamas and launched airstrikes in Gaza, vowing to inflict an “unprecedented price.”

Leaders in the United States and around the world responded over the course of the day Saturday, condemning the attack on Israel as a terrorist action.

President Joe Biden

In a statement shared on social media just after 11 a.m. on Saturday, President Biden offered support to Israel and condemned the attacks by Hamas as "terrorism."

"Today, I spoke with @IsraeliPM about the appalling Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel," the statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, reads. "I offered our support and reiterated my unwavering commitment to Israel’s security. @FLOTUS and I express our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones."

Biden also gave brief remarks Saturday afternoon at the White House.

"When I spoke to Prime Minister Netanyahu this morning, I told him the United States stands with the people of Israel in the face of these terrorist assaults," Biden said in part. "Israel has the right to defend itself and its people, full stop."

Biden also warned other world powers against using the attacks to their own advantage.

"Let me say this as clearly as I can. This is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel, to exploit these attacks to seek advantage," Biden said. "The world is watching."

Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat representing Virginia and serving on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released the following statement on Saturday:

"Hamas’ acts of terror against Israeli civilians are sickening. There is never an appropriate time for violence, but the timing of this morning’s attack—at the end of Sukkot and the beginning of Simchat Torah—is especially disturbing," the statement reads.

"Leaders around the world must come together to urge for an immediate end to this bloodshed. I will keep working with the Biden Administration and my colleagues on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to ensure that Israel receives the support it needs. The families and communities that have been irreparably impacted by these killings in my prayers."

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken

In a statement, the U.S. Secretary of State called the members of Hamas "terrorists" and expressed support for Israel's right to defend itself.

"The United States unequivocally condemns the appalling attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israel, including civilians and civilian communities," Blinken said in a statement. "There is never any justification for terrorism. We stand in solidarity with the government and people of Israel, and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks. We will remain in close contact with our Israeli partners. The United States supports Israel’s right to defend itself."

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin

In a statement, the U.S. Secretary of Defense said he was "closely monitoring" the situation and said the U.S. supports Israel's right self-defense.

"Our commitment to Israel's right to defend itself remains unwavering, and I extend my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this abhorrent attack on civilians," Austin said. "Over the coming days the Department of Defense will work to ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself and protect civilians from indiscriminate violence and terrorism."

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore

Gov. Wes Moore said on X that Maryland stands with Israel in the wake of the attacks.

"The terrorist attacks we are seeing in Israel - including against innocent women and children - are truly awful. There’s no place for this, and the violence must end. Maryland stands with Israel during this dark time, and my heart goes out to the victims and their families," his post reads.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin

In a statement on X, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin described the extent of the attacks and offered prayers for the "victims of these terror attacks and their families."

"Today, Hamas attacked innocent Israelis in a horrific series of orchestrated events by land, sea and air. We stand with Israel on this tragic day. As the death toll continues to increase, we pray for the victims of these terror attacks and their families," he said.