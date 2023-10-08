Israel

Americans killed in Hamas attack, U.S. official confirms

The announcement comes as the State Department continues to look into whether Americans were also taken hostage by Hamas

NBC Universal, Inc.

Several United States citizens are among the dead in Hamas attack on Israel and ongoing hostilities since yesterday, a National Security Council spokesperson said today.

"We can confirm the deaths of several U.S. citizens," the spokesperson said in a statement. "We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected, and wish those injured a speedy recovery."

The exact number of dead, and a number for injured Americans, were unavailable.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com here.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

President Joe Biden made remarks on Saturday after a surprise attack on Israel by Hamas.

This article tagged under:

Israel
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us