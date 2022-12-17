Police Investigate Antisemitic Graffiti on Bethesda High School Sign

Antisemitic graffiti was found spray painted on a high school sign in Bethesda, Maryland, on Saturday morning.

Authorities responded at about 8:04 a.m. to Walt Whitman High School on Whittier Boulevard for the report of vandalism on the school’s sign board.

The graffiti included the words "Jews not welcome,” according to Principal Robert W. Dodd.

“This behavior is abhorrent, extremely hurtful, and will not be tolerated at Walt Whitman High School,” Dodd said in a letter to the school community. “In addition, if found to have been committed by an [Montgomery County Public Schools] student, this incident will be addressed as a disciplinary matter in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding with county police and in alignment with the MCPS Student Code of Conduct.”

Montgomery County police said they were investigating and increasing patrols near schools, community centers and places of worship.

In a statement, county council member Kate Steward said the vandalism “with the added context of being two nights prior to the first night of Hanukkah, during Shabbat - is egregious and intolerable in our county. This isn’t the first hateful graffiti at Whitman, but together as a community, we must make it the last.”

Police Chief Marcus Jones said “acts of hate and bigotry are on the rise across the country and in Montgomery County.” Go here for more information on how to report a hate bias event.

The incident is the second time this month that antisemitic graffiti has been found in Montgomery County. Vandalism was also found in mid-November on the Bethesda Trolley Trail.

The school said anyone with information could call Montgomery County police at 301-279-8000 or anonymously through the Maryland Safe Schools Tip-Line at 1-833-632-7233