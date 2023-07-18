4 shot, 1 killed in separate shootings in Southeast DC: Police

Four people, including a teenager, were shot and a man was killed late Monday in two separate shootings in Southeast D.C., police say.

Officers were called to a shooting in the 1200 block of Barnaby Terrace SE at about 11:15 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Three men and a teenage boy were found shot conscious and breathing, according to police. At least two of the victims were taken to a hospital by the U.S. Park Police medevac helicopter in critical condition.

Dozens of shell casings littered the ground near Barnaby Terrace after the shooting. A park car was damaged where a bullet pierced the windshield.

Dozens of shell casings seem to litter Barnaby Terrace this morning. Several parked cars were damaged. All four victims are being treated at hospitals @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/0V9HPrJyGE — Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) July 18, 2023

Police are looking for a sedan with heavily tinted windows last seen leaving the scene.

About an hour earlier, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times unresponsive at Seventh and Monroe Streets NE in the Brookland neighborhood. The location is about half a block away from Catholic University.

He died from his injuries. Additional details were not immediately released.

After an initial investigation, police do not believe the shooting is connected to the university.

On July 5, a teacher visiting D.C. from out of town was shot and killed on the campus.

D.C. swore in Pamela Smith as the new police chief on Monday. She said her top priority is to "drive down crime" as the District grapples with gun violence.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.