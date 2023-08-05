3 killed, 2 hospitalized in shooting in Anacostia

Three people died in a shooting in Southeast D.C. Saturday evening, D.C. police confirmed.

The shooting happened about 8 p.m. in the 1600 block of Good Hope Road SE in Anacostia.

Officers found five gunshot victims at the scene, police said. Two men and a woman died at the scene. Two men were taken to the hospital -- one with life-threatening injuries and the other in unknown condition.

The crime stretched for several blocks, police said.

Police said if anyone else was injured in the shooting, they should come forward and talk to police.

“Let me be clear: This gun violence has to stop,” acting Police Chief Pamela Smith said. “It is incredibly frustrating. We know that somebody in the community knows what is happening. Please reach out and provide us with any information that we can in order to ensure that our citizens, our residents are safe in their communities.”

There have been four other homicides in the neighborhood so far this year, according to D.C. police data.

Police said they spoke with Mayor Muriel Bowser Saturday night about possibly adding more crime prevention resources in the area.

