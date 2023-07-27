Sunflowers are blooming across the DC area — scout a sunflower maze or pick your own

It is summer in the D.C. area, which also means it is sunflower season.

Sunflowers are one of the most beloved signs of late summer in the area. Farms in Maryland and Virginia go all out for the big yellow blooms, including activities such as sunflower mazes and Instagram-worthy photo opportunities. Visitors and locals alike can take advantage of this special summer tradition.

Sunflower season is well underway, but you still have some time to enjoy. Unlike the cherry trees, where plants of the same species generally bloom together in a "peak bloom" every year, sunflowers bloom on a rolling basis. It’s all based on when farms plant them.

It's possible for sunflowers to bloom throughout August and even into the fall.

Where to find sunflowers in Maryland

Goldpetal Farms

📅 Wednesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to sunset (weather-depending, hours are limited July 27-29 due to high heat.)

📍 37260 Manor Road, Chaptico, Maryland

💲 General admission is $15 for ages 7 and up

🔗 Details

Goldpetal Farms sunflower mazes are a huge draw, and in 2023, they're designed by local photographers' images of southern Maryland landmarks, including Chapel Point.

The farm also grows zinnias and says they're expecting lots of butterflies to fly through.

General admission includes access to the mazes, flower fields, painting stations and other activities. Visitors can bring a bucket to pick their own blooms. Sunflowers cost $1 per stem or $5 for six, and zinnias cost 50 cents each.

General admission is $15 for ages 7 and up and free for kids 6 and younger.

Follow their Facebook page for daily updates on the bloom status and weather.

Note that the hours are limited from July 27-29 due to high heat.

McKee-Beshers Wildlife Area

📅 Through early to mid-August

📍 River Road, Poolesville, Maryland

💲 Free

🔗 Details

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has four different sunflower gardens within the McKee-Beshers Wildlife Area. The sunflowers are for viewing and pictures only. Entry to the gardens is free, and they can be accessed every day of the week.

There are no bathrooms, benches or picnic areas at this location. The Department of Natural Resources advises to wear long-sleeved clothing to prevent ticks.

The Sunflower Garden

📍 2390 Manchester Road, Westminster, Maryland

🔗 Details

This is a small farm designed for buying flowers and taking pictures. Along with sunflowers, they sell other types of blooms. Check their Facebook page for hours and visiting information.

Sunflowers of Lisbon

📅 Woodbine location is open daily

📍 15875 Frederick Rd., Woodbine, Maryland

💲 $15

🔗 Details

The Summer Sunflower Festival has begun in Woodbine.

Tickets start at $15 for people 8 years and up and $10 for kids 3-7, but there's a fee if you purchase online. The admission fee includes hayrides on the weekends, live music, access to food vendors plus a certain number of stems to take home. Sunflowers of Lisbon says it has new kids activities this year, including slides, corn pits and more. Dogs are welcome.

The farm's Lisbon location is set to open about Aug. 10.

Rocky Point Creamery

📍 4323 Tuscarora Road, Tuscarora

💲 Donation to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital

🔗 Details

Each year the creamery plants a two-acre sunflower garden to raise funds for Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Each flower costs $1. The farm asks visitors to donate to Saint Jude at the entrance. Check the Rocky Point Creamery Facebook page for updates on when the flowers are blooming — as of July 27, the bloom period was just getting started.

Annual Sunflower Festival

📅 Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 6

📍 4005 Valley View Road, Middletown, Maryland

💲 $5 cash per person; children 5 and under are free

🔗 Details

Valley View Acres hosts another year of their sunflower festival, repeating every weekend through Aug. 6. This festival will feature yard games, a local artisan fair, food, sunflower viewing and picking.

Valley View Acres said their fields are in peak bloom for the weekend of July 28-30.

Where to find sunflowers in Virginia

Burnside Farms

📅 Late July until Labor Day, 9 a.m. to noon, 4 to 8 p.m.

📍 Nokesville Farm, 11008 Kettle Run Road, Nokesville

💲 $16-$18

🔗 Details

Covering 40 acres with yellow petals, the Sumer of Sunflowers usually runs three to four weeks and began July 15.

Burnside Farms offers up to four entry periods per day, including early bird (6-8 a.m.), sunflower sunsets when food trucks are on-site and sunset festivals on Fridays and Saturdays with live music and fireworks (However, the festival is canceled July 28-29 due to high heat).

Tickets are required for visitors ages 6 and up; children 5 and under can go for free.

Visit the Nokesville farm to pick from a selection of over 30 types of sunflowers, including unique varieties like white sunflowers.

Keep an eye on their social media pages for the latest hours and information.

Braehead Farms

📅 Daily, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

📍 1130 Tyler St, Fredericksburg, Virginia

💲 Admission is free

🔗 Details

Bring a bucket any day of the week to pick sunflowers and a wide selection of produce at Braehead Farms. Produce available in the summer season include raspberries, melons, arugula, tomatoes and cucumber. The farm does not charge an entrance fee.

Liberty Mills Farm

📅 Specific dates

📍 9166 Liberty Mills Road, Somerset, Virginia

💲 Various

🔗 Details

At the Blooms & Butterflies event on July 28-30, visitors can purchase a butterfly to release into the flower fields that include giant zinnias, cosmos and more. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for children.

The Sunflower Festival is set for weekends, Aug. 26 to Sept. 4 (including Labor Day Monday). Tickets cost $6 for kids 5 and up, $10 for adults or $15 for golden hour admission (6-8 p.m. on Saturdays). You can pick sunflowers (one bloom is included with each ticket), browse the farm market, listen to music and take a hay wagon ride.

