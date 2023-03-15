3 Killed, 2 Injured in Rock Creek Parkway Crash After Driver Flees Traffic Stop: Police

Three people are dead, and two people are injured, after a crash early Wednesday on Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway in Washington, D.C., involving a car that fled a traffic stop, police said.

Rock Creek Parkway is shut down between K and P Streets NW. Northbound is diverted to K Street, and southbound traffic is diverted to P Street, officials said.

Before the fatal collision, U.S. Park Police said one of the cars was stopped on Rock Creek Parkway south of Virginia Avenue.

The driver fled. The officer didn’t pursue them and cleared the traffic stop, police said.

About 1:40 a.m., police said officers responded to a devastating two-car crash on Rock Creek Parkway just south of the P Street exit.

Three people in one car were pronounced dead at the scene, and two people in another car were injured. One has life-threatening injuries, police said.

Their names and ages have not been released. Police didn’t say which car fled the traffic stop.

Commuters are advised to avoid the area and find an alternative to Rock Creek Parkway.

