2nd DC Government Employee Accuses Former Deputy Mayor of Sexual Harassment  

A second D.C. government employee has accused former Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio of sexual harassment, according to a statement from her attorneys.

“Her allegations are extremely disturbing and reflect a longstanding pattern of sexual harassment and predatory behavior by Mr. Falcicchio,” the statement read.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced an investigation into Falcicchio, her former chief of staff, after his abrupt departure from her administration earlier this month.

D.C. Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Chief of Staff John Falcicchio is out of the mayor’s administration. News4’s Mark Segraves broke the news on Twitter.

The attorneys also represent the first accuser.

“It is our understanding that this behavior is longstanding, and our client is cooperating fully with the investigation, which Mayor Bowser initiated immediately,” a statement from March 20 read.

News4’s Mark Segraves asked about Falcicchio after he didn’t show up for the Department of Economic Development’s biggest event of the year, which Falcicchio created.

The mayor’s office then announced Falcicchio’s replacements in a news release March 17.

Falcicchio had been by Bowser’s side since before she first became mayor, serving on her mayoral campaigns before as chief of staff and deputy mayor. He was one of the most powerful figures in the bowser administration. He also worked for former Mayor Adrian Fenty’s campaigns and administration.

News4 reached out to Bowser's officer for comment on this latest allegation but has not heard back.