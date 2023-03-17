Washington DC

DC Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio Out of Bowser Administration

By Mark Segraves, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s chief of staff is out of the administration in a major shakeup.

A close adviser to Bowser said Deputy Mayor of Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio was her righthand man since before she was elected mayor in 2014. He held a similar, more behind-the-scenes role for former Mayor Adrian Fenty.

News4 asked about Falcicchio when he didn’t show up for the Department of Economic Development’s biggest event of the year, which Falcicchio created.

The mayor’s office announced Falcicchio’s replacement in a news release Friday afternoon.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Lindsey Parker was appointed chief of staff. She has been with the administration since 2015 and served as chief technology officer since 2019 and assistant city administrator since 2022.

Keith Anderson was appointed interim deputy mayor for planning and economic development. He previously served as director of the D.C. Department of General Services, which handles the city’s real estate portfolio.

The release did not give a reason for Falcicchio’s departure, saying, “We also thank Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio for his years of service to the District as he transitions to the private sector.”

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Southeast DC 3 hours ago

5-Year-Old Boy Dies Days After Being Pulled From Burning DC Apartment

Things to Do DC 4 hours ago

11 Key Dates and Can't-Miss Events for the National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington DC

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Washington DC
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us