DC Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio Out of Bowser Administration

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s chief of staff is out of the administration in a major shakeup.

A close adviser to Bowser said Deputy Mayor of Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio was her righthand man since before she was elected mayor in 2014. He held a similar, more behind-the-scenes role for former Mayor Adrian Fenty.

News4 asked about Falcicchio when he didn’t show up for the Department of Economic Development’s biggest event of the year, which Falcicchio created.

The mayor’s office announced Falcicchio’s replacement in a news release Friday afternoon.

Lindsey Parker was appointed chief of staff. She has been with the administration since 2015 and served as chief technology officer since 2019 and assistant city administrator since 2022.

Keith Anderson was appointed interim deputy mayor for planning and economic development. He previously served as director of the D.C. Department of General Services, which handles the city’s real estate portfolio.

The release did not give a reason for Falcicchio’s departure, saying, “We also thank Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio for his years of service to the District as he transitions to the private sector.”