DC Mayor's Former Chief of Staff Accused of Sexual Misconduct

A woman who works for D.C. government accused the mayor’s former chief of staff of sexual misconduct.

The mayor’s office revealed Friday that former Deputy Mayor of Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio is no longer a member of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration. Bowser announced an internal investigation into Falcicchio’s departure Monday.

Attorneys for a woman who alleges she was the target of sexual harassment by Falcicchio released a statement Monday afternoon,

“It is our understanding that this behavior is longstanding and our client is cooperating fully with the investigation, which Mayor Bowser initiated immediately,” the statement read in part. “Our client is courageous. She came forward to ensure accountability and protect other women. Given the gravity of our client’s allegations – which involve unwelcome advances and sexual contact – we ask the media to respect her privacy.”

Bowser refused to answer any specific questions.

“I know you have many questions and that’s understandable, but please understand that this is a sensitive matter with privacy concerns, and we will not be able to discuss it further,” she said.

Falcicchio had been by Bowser’s side since before she first became mayor, serving on her mayoral campaigns before chief of staff and deputy mayor. He was one of the most powerful figures in the bowser administration. He also worked for former Mayor Adrian Fenty’s campaigns and administration.

Bowser tasked the mayor’s office of legal counsel with the investigation. According to its website, the office typically focuses on freedom of information requests and sexual harassment claims.

The deputy director of the office told reporters the findings of its investigation would be kept secret from the public.

“This is a sensitive matter with privacy concerns, and therefore it will not be made public,” Vanessa Natale said.

When pressed, Bowser said she might provide an update once the investigation is completed.

“Typically when I have a report, there are some summary recommendations that I can discuss publicly, and that may be the case here,” she said.

Falcicchio has not returned multiple requests for comment.