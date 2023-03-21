Bowser Knew About Allegations Against Falcicchio 8 Days Before He Resigned

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser first learned of allegations of sexual misconduct involving the deputy mayor of planning and economic development more than a week before his resignation, News4 has learned.

The deputy director of the mayor's Office of Legal Counsel, which is overseeing the investigation, said the complaint against Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio was received the evening of March 8, and Bowser was told that night.

Bowser received a full briefing the next day and ordered the investigation, but Falcicchio did not resign until eight days later. A news release announcing his replacements did not give a reason for Falcicchio’s departure, saying, “We also thank Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio for his years of service to the District as he transitions to the private sector.”

Bowser announced the investigation into Falcicchio's abrupt departure Monday.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“I know you have many questions, but please understand that as this is a sensitive matter that includes privacy concerns, we will not be able to discuss it any further," the mayor said in a statement. "However, I am able to say that the circumstances of his departure led me to initiate an investigation."

News4’s Mark Segraves reported at least one woman has alleged sexual misconduct. More information was not immediately available.

Falcicchio also served as Bowser's chief of staff and was considered her righthand man since before she was elected mayor in 2014, according to a close Bowser advisor.