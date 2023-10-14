Kensington

2 people removed from car that rolled off parking garage in Kensington

The vehicle landed behind houses on the 10600 block of Nash Place in Kensington.

By Briana Trujillo and Jared Herr

NBC Washington

Two people were safely removed from a car that rolled off of a parking garage in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Saturday. 

The vehicle fell off of the garage and landed 10 feet below, behind houses on the 10600 block of Nash Place in Kensington at around 3:20 p.m. 

Video of the scene shows the car pointing almost straight down as its back tires lean on the structure. 

Two people who were inside were not hurt. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service got them out of the vehicle. 

More information on why exactly the car rolled off of the parking garage was not immediately provided.

This article tagged under:

KensingtonMarylandMontgomery County
