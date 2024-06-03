Montgomery County

Piglets who jumped off pork truck to freedom now live in Potomac

Dani and Sunshine live at Rosie's Farm Sanctuary. The day they arrived, "it was really cold and they were wearing little sweaters"

By Megan McGrath, News4 Reporter

Two little piglets jumped off a pork farm transport truck last year and found freedom.

The pigs, Dani and Sunshine, now live at a farm sanctuary in Potomac, Maryland, and just turned a year old.

Michele Waldman, the founder of Rosie’s Farm Sanctuary, recalled the day the pigs came to live on her farm after leaping off a truck in North Carolina.

“They came in and it was really cold and they were wearing little sweaters,” she said.

The five-acre farm in a residential area is home to about 45 animals, including goats, horses, cows, sheep and hens. It’s a labor of love for Waldman, who said she finds joy in seeing the animals learn to trust humans.

“Whenever we have tours here, all the animals come running out because they now view humans as being so kind,” she said.

The farm offers public tours and education programs. Waldman said she hopes that when people interact with the animals, they will adopt new attitudes on agricultural farming and learn to treat farm animals with compassion and dignity.

“They’re so much more than a meal. They are intelligent beings that have lives and dreams and best friends,” she said.

Go here for more info on the farm sanctuary.

