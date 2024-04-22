Animal rescue nonprofit fosters pets to help domestic abuse victims

Domestic violence victims can’t always bring their pets with them to domestic violence shelters. In some cases, this can even dissuade victims from leaving dangerous situations.

To combat this problem, Knine Rescue takes pets to provide immediate short-term fostering until victims are in a more stable environment or can permanently rehome the pets if needed.

“If there [were] programs like this, when I went through my situation, I would still have my babies today,” domestic violence survivor Aubrey Garner said.

When Garner escaped a domestic violence situation in 2012, she was able to take her kids but had to leave her two dogs behind.

“I kind of was in a fleeing situation. I did have time to make some preparations, but not enough,” she said.

Knine Rescue Director Amy Creel said the organization has helped 15 victims in the past two months.

Knine Rescue says they’ll respond within the day if someone is in need of their services. Creel said that they are always taking more volunteers who would be willing to help foster, too.

Dogs recovered from domestic violence situations that are up for adoption can be viewed on their website.