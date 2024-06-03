Crime and Courts

Senior citizen dies after carjacker steals SUV from DC hospital, crashes with her still inside: police

Someone reported their elderly parent was inside an SUV carjacked near MedStar Washington Hospital Center. The carjacker then crashed the stolen vehicle into a building at Judiciary Square, police said

By Aimee Cho, News4 Reporter, Sophia Barnes and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A senior citizen died after a woman carjacked an SUV at MedStar Washington Hospital Center on Monday afternoon and then crashed into a building in downtown D.C., police say. The senior was riding in the SUV when the carjacker jumped in and drove off.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.

Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Metropolitan Police Department Asst. Chief Darnel Robinson called the crime a “tragic event.”

“Our condolences are with the family at this time,” he said at a news conference.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The senior and her adult child had just pulled up to MedStar Washington Hospital Center when the thief jumped in and drove off with the senior still inside, police said. They were in the 100 block of Irving Street at about 1:45 p.m.

The carjacker crashed into a building at 6th and D streets NW, police said. The intersection is steps from the DC Court of Appeals and nearly 3 miles south of the carjacking scene.

News4 video shows a white SUV with significant damage to the front end. Crumbled building materials and car parts can be seen on the ground.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

decision 2024 3 hours ago

DC's 2024 primary: Polling places, hours & voter registration info

Books and literature 4 hours ago

Children's book ‘It's Pride, Baby!' shares story of gay family in DC

An officer saw the crash, went to investigate and saw the driver get out of the SUV and try to run. He was able to catch her, Robinson said. Police did not immediately release the suspect’s name.

The crash victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead.

Police said they're still working with prosecutors to determine charges against the carjacker.

D.C. saw carjackings more than double in 2023. In 2024 thus far, carjackings are down 33% compared to the same period last year, MPD data shows. Police say 69% of the crimes involve guns, 68% involve juveniles and 90% of arrestees report to be D.C. residents.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsWashington DC
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us