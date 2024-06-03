It's DC's 2024 primary day: Polling places, hours & voter registration info

Tuesday, June 4 is your last day to vote in D.C.’s primary election! Democrats will cast their ballots for president, and all voters will weigh in on local and congressional races.

Because of the political makeup of D.C., the winners in Tuesday’s Democratic primary races are very likely to get elected in November.

So, it’s really the D.C.’s Council race in the spotlight. Five seats are up for grabs, and the council will see at least one new face this fall.

The biggest wildcard is Ward 7, where 10 candidates are trying to replace outgoing councilmember Vincent Gray. Challengers are facing incumbents in Ward 8, plus Ward 4 and the at-large seat. Ward 2 Councilmember Brooke Pinto is running unopposed.

Since candidates only need the highest number of votes to win – not a majority of the votes – every vote will count on Tuesday.

We've got key details and deadlines if you're casting a ballot in the District of Columbia this year.

When is Washington, D.C.'s 2024 primary?

While D.C.'s presidential primary came and went, voters still have the opportunity to cast primary ballots for local races.

The official primary day for those races in D.C. is Tuesday, June 4, although early voting and mail-in voting are also options for voters.

Washington, D.C. mail-in voting info:

What's the deadline for returning a mail-in ballot for D.C.'s 2024 primary?

If you're dropping it off:

You can drop off the ballot in a drop box on June 4 between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you want to mail your ballot:

You can mail your ballot up until Election Day but make sure it is postmarked by June 4.

Where are the drop boxes for mail-in ballots for D.C.'s 2024 primary?

Drop-off information was provided in your absentee ballot mailing, D.C. election officials say.

If you need to look up where a drop box is, there is a map that shows where you can deposit your ballot.

When can I vote in-person in the D.C. primary?

D.C.'s Board of Elections will operate 75 vote centers on primary day. See the complete list online here or in DCBOE’s Voter Guide, which was mailed to D.C. households. Voters may cast their ballots at any voting center regardless of their residential address.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be able to vote.

Does Washington, D.C. have same-day voter registration in 2024?

Yes, you may register in person during early voting or on primary day in the District of Columbia.

You will need to provide proof of residence that shows your name and current D.C. address. Acceptable forms of proof of residence include:

a copy of a current, valid government-issued photo ID

a utility bill issued no earlier than 90 days before the election

a bank account statement issued no earlier than 90 days before the election

a paycheck, stub, or earning statement that includes your employer’s name, address and phone number, issued no earlier than 90 days before the election

a government-issued document or check from a federal or District agency, other than the Board of Elections, issued no earlier than 90 days before the election

a current residential lease or rental agreement

an occupancy statement from a D.C. homeless shelter issued no earlier than 90 days before the election

a tuition or housing bill from a D.C. college or university issued for the current academic or housing term

Do I need ID to vote in Washington, D.C.?

If you're registering to vote in D.C. for the first time, you may be required to provide ID that shows your name and current address the first time you vote, officials say.

Acceptable forms of identification include:

a copy of a current, valid government-issued photo ID

a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, or paycheck (dated no earlier than 90 days before the date you vote)

any other government-issued document

If you get to your polling place and don't have an acceptable ID, you can sign an ID confirmation statement or vote a provisional ballot. You will still need to submit a copy of your valid ID.

Who's on the ballot for D.C.'s 2024 primary?

Go here to see candidates for congressional and local elections.

Now you've got those answers, but you should also make sure you're registered to vote and that all your details are correct.

Washington, D.C. voter registration info:

How can I check to see if I'm registered to vote in D.C.?

You can check to see if you're registered to vote in D.C. online here.

Does D.C. have same-day voter registration?

Yes. To register to vote in D.C. on primary day:

Go to one of D.C.'s voting centers (see the list of locations online here) on primary day (Tuesday, June 4)

Bring a valid form of ID.

More registration info is available here.

D.C. voter registration: How can I update my name or address?

You can update your voter registration info online, but the deadline for the June 4 primary has passed. You can still update your information in person at one of the voting centers.

Do I need to have a political party affiliation in D.C.?

Yes, District voters must be registered to vote with one of the parties eligible to conduct a primary election in D.C. (Democratic, Republican, or D.C. Statehood Green).

Elections officials say: "You must be registered with one of these parties on or before the 21st day before the primary election, unless you are registering for the first time when you vote. In that case, you may register with a party when you vote."