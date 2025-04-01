100 former assistant US attorneys oppose Ed Martin's nomination as DC's top prosecutor

More than 100 former prosecutors voiced their opposition to Ed Martin leading the U.S. Attorney's Office for D.C. and called for a public hearing to address his support for Jan. 6 rioters and past claims about the 2020 election.

"Martin is an egregiously unqualified political hack who has never served either as a prosecutor or judge and who has no meaningful roots in the District of Columbia or even the surrounding area," the attorneys said in a statement.

The attorneys said they signed a letter urging the Senate Judiciary Committee to allow public testimony from the men and women Martin fired for investigating Jan. 6 rioters.

"It would be an insult to the rule of law to deny the honorable law enforcement professionals who were unjustifiably thrown under the bus for doing their duty such an opportunity. Martin’s flagrant misconduct is a danger to law enforcement, the rule of law, and the United States Constitution itself."

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The statement also referenced Martin's past claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Martin spoke at a “Stop the Steal” rally on the eve of the Capitol riot and served on the board of a group called the Patriot Freedom Project, which has raised money to support Jan. 6 defendants and their families. Court filings listed him as an attorney for at least three Capitol riot defendants, including a Proud Boys member who pleaded guilty to felony charges.

“What they’re stealing is not just an election. It’s our future and it’s our republic,” he told the crowd.

The 103 attorneys who signed the letter served in the D.C. attorney's office over the past 50 years under both Democratic and Republican presidents.

"They have no political agenda but are united by their belief that the Department of Justice must honor the rule of law and resist becoming a corrupt accessory to the abuse of power," their statement said.

Martin is currently the interim U.S. Attorney for D.C. and is awaiting a Senate confirmation.

It's unclear at this time if the judiciary committee will act on the attorneys' request.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.