Road crew takes responsibility for bear found dead in Arlington

A black bear found dead in Arlington Friday was dumped there by a crew contracted by the Virginia Department of Transportation, the Animal Welfare League of Arlington said Monday.

The workers, who are not VDOT employees, say they were called to Interstate 66 in Prince William County to remove the bear's body. They told authorities they took the dead bear to Arlington and dumped it over an overpass onto the Custis Memorial Trail.

Sonia Nayer was woman walking with her son and dog near Spout Run when she discovered the bear in a plastic bag.

“Got closer, and I saw hair and an ear sticking out of the bag,” she said. “And at that point, I was in shock.”

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The head of animal control said it was the first time in her 13-year tenure that she received reports of a dead bear in Arlington County.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources will determine whether the workers will be charged for illegally dumping the body.

VDOT said it is looking into the matter and cooperating with authorities.

CORRECTION (June 3, 9:10 p.m.): An earlier version of this article stated the contractors had struck the bear. The crew was only there to remove the deceased bear.