Montgomery County Begins to Phase Students Back Into School

It's a big day for students in Montgomery County, Maryland: The school district is starting to phase students back in small groups. Schools will have some career and technical students back in class, and some special education programs will also return Monday.

Montgomery County Public Schools will open with a four-day-per week hybrid learning model. It's part of Gov. Larry Hogan's push to re-open schools by March 1.

Students will notice plenty of differences. There will be sanitizing stations, one-way hall traffic, spaced-out desks and mask requirements.

School administrators say they've met the CDC benchmarks, but many teachers are critical of the plan. They said the system is unprepared.

The rollout of phases is dependent on the successful implementation of each previous phase, as well as health and safety conditions in the county.

The next group of students set to be phased in include kindergarten through 3rd grade on March 15.