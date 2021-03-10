FAQ: What to Know About DC's COVID-19 Vaccine Pre-Registration Site

D.C. now uses a pre-registration system for getting in line for a COVID-19 vaccine. The portal launched in mid-March replaced a system that crashed as thousands of people tried to book appointments.

The new system allows you to submit information, then you will receive a text, call or email when it’s time to book your appointment.

Here are answers to frequently asked questions about the new system:

What's a pre-registration?

When you pre-register, you're telling DC Health that you're interested in getting a vaccine. When it's your turn, you'll get contacted to book an appointment.

How can I pre-register?

You can visit vaccinate.dc.gov or call 1-855-363-0333 (8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday or 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday).

If you’re using the website, you may be routed to a virtual “waiting room” for a brief time. There's no need to refresh the page — just wait for your turn.

Who can pre-register right away?

All D.C. residents and essential workers can now use the pre-registration portal, Mayor Muriel Bowser told News4 in an update Wednesday, March 17. Previously, the District asked that only people currently eligible for the shots use the system, so as to avoid overloading the system.

Bowser told News4 that the system now can handle all the web traffic, and everyone should pre-register.

Go here to see which groups are currently eligible to be vaccinated.

If you are an essential worker in D.C. but live elsewhere, you can pre-register.

You can submit your information to DC Health at any time, officials say. The order in which people register does not affect when they are selected; it will be based on their qualifying factors and where they live.

Once you pre-register, be patient, the mayor has said. It could be days, weeks or months before residents get their chance to book an appointment.

“We do not have enough vaccines for everyone who wants it. It will remain this way for months,” Bowser said.

What information do I need to pre-register?

The pre-registration questionnaire asks you about basic personal information and eligibility. Be prepared to select whether or not you have a qualifying chronic medical condition.

The form also asks essential workers to list their workplace sector and address.

You'll also be asked to input your own address and contact information and demographic data.

You don't need to upload any documents, but the website tells essential workers to bring proof of employment such as a paystub or work ID to the vaccination appointment.

How long does it take?

Pre-registering takes about five minutes. The questionnaire only asks for information that you would most likely know, such as your job, diagnosed medical conditions and personal information.

Will pre-registering early get me a vaccine sooner?

D.C. says no. Vaccine appointments will be offered based on individuals' eligibility, not when they pre-register.

Must I pre-register for a vaccine?

If you want a vaccine and are in an eligible group, you should pre-register to get a shot from D.C.

Once pre-registered, how do I book an appointment?

Keep an eye on your phone and email.

Once you’re chosen, you’ll be sent a link to get your appointment. Then, you’ll have 48 hours to sign up before the link expires.

The first sets of invitations to book appointments are set to go out Friday and Monday.

After that, look out for them on Thursday and Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. If there are extra appointments, they’ll go out Tuesdays at 10 a.m.

What if I miss the link?

If you miss the link, then you’re back in the pre-registration line. You’ll get another chance to book.

But if you’re sent a link three times and you don’t book an appointment, you will be deleted from the pre-registration system. That means you would need to pre-register again and start the process from scratch.

How will the vaccines be allotted across different groups?

Here’s what D.C. says about the process for selecting how can book a vaccine appointment:

“Eligible individuals will be selected through a process that randomizes those who have registered, according to the following breakdown:

20% go to DC residents in priority zip codes who are 65 and older

20% go to DC residents in any zip code who are 65 and older

20% go to DC residents in priority zip codes who are 18-64 with a qualifying medical condition

20% go to DC residents in any zip code who 18-64 with a qualifying medical condition

10% go to DC residents in priority zip codes who are members of an eligible workforce who are 18 and older

10% go to members of an eligible workforce who are 18 and older, regardless of home address"

When Could I Get the Vaccine?

