DCPS Aims to Offer Students In-Person School Seats This Week

The District’s plan to return elementary school students to classrooms starting Nov. 9 would prioritize already identified students who are experiencing homelessness, have special education needs, are at risk or learning the English language.

The school district hopes to notify families who will be offered a spot at an in-person learning classroom by the end of this week — Friday, Oct. 23, officials said.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Some students will be in small classroom groups with a teacher.

Other students would be in what’s known as a CARE classroom, taught by a teacher working remotely and supervised by an adult who could be a high school or administrative staff member.

DCPS Chancellor Lewis Ferebee said those staff will be trained to supervise students.

Since summer, members of the Washington Teachers Union have been protesting health and safety concerns involved in a return to the classroom.

We’re getting a look at the new technology D.C. Public Schools will be using to keep students and staff safe from the coronavirus. News4’s Mark Segraves reports on the medical grade air filters going into every classroom.

The Public Employee Relations Board ruled Tuesday that the District did not bargain in good faith with the union, over those concerns.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is expected to give an update Thursday on the state of plans to return elementary school students to classrooms next month.