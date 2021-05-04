DC Offers Free Beer at Kennedy Center for Getting Vaccine

Get a shot, get a beer.

D.C. is offering free beer to anyone 21 and older who gets a COVID-19 vaccine Thursday at the Kennedy Center.

“Come get vaccinated and grab a beer, on us, to enjoy what looks to be a beautiful Thursday!” Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a tweet.

Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be given Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at The Reach at the Kennedy Center, an outdoor space along the Potomac River. No appointment is necessary. Anyone who gets a shot also can get one free beer from Solace Brewing Company.

🍻We’ll see you from 4-8 pm at The Reach at @kencen. No appointment necessary. pic.twitter.com/YQBXs5FRa1 — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) May 4, 2021

A major push by D.C. officials is underway to get residents vaccinated and workers back in the office.

The pandemic has been devastating to D.C. businesses large and small. Many offices have been empty for more than a year, which means restaurants and shops that are open have few customers.

“We’ve seen a lot from our little store,” said Ginger Park, owner of Chocolate Chocolate. “A snowstorm can impact our business. Imagine a pandemic. it’s been devastating.”

The Bowser administration is urging businesses to bring their employees back to work in phases, ramping up to nearly normal by July.

While private businesses and the D.C. government are starting to return, the federal government remains in a maximum telework posture. With a regional workforce of more than 370,000 people, that has a big impact.

D.C. officials asked federal officials to lay out a plan on returning workers to the office, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio said.

The U.S. Office of Management and Budget instructed federal agencies to remain in telework status and await guidance on when and how federal workers will return.